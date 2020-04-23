Zesty Dry Rub Wing Recipe from the Kitchen of Meteorologist William Seay

Meteorologist William Seay Shares His Favorite Dry Rub Chicken Wing Recipe

DULUTH, Minn. – We’re all stuck at home making the most of cooking lunch dinner night after night, and Meteorologist William Seay wants to help spice things up in your kitchen!

He shared is mouthwatering dry rub chicken wing recipe in this week’s Cooking Connection.

Recipe:

3 lbs whole wings, cut into flats and drummies

1/4 cup olive oil

Dry rub:

1/4 cup paprika

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard powder

375 degree oven for 45 minutes, then rest for 5 minutes.

Rub recipe is good for 6 lbs of meat, so only half is needed for these wings.