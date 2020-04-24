Dead on Arms Indoor Shooting Range Continues to Be Closed During Stay-at-Home Order

The range's retail shop is still allowed to function but the owner says the shooting range is an important part of their business.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Dead on Arms indoor shooting range in Cloquet is not open for public shooting during the state-wide stay-at-home order.

Owner Chad Walsh says the retail part of the shop has had steady business and that they have sold to many first-time gun buyers.

However, Walsh says he is losing 50 percent of his business with the closure of his indoor shooting range to the public.

Outdoor ranges are now allowed to operate and Walsh says his indoor range can be just as safe.

“We have stalls in here everybody has their own space and unlike out in the public we have a negative airflow which the ventilation actually pushes the air downrange away from the shooter which you don’t have that outside on a day with no wind you don’t have that do you,” said Chad Walsh.

Former US Congressman from Minnesota, Jason Lewis, was also on hand at the range Friday to talk about reopening the state.

He says small businesses like the gun range are the backbone of Minnesota and that they are getting the unfair brunt of the closure.

He wants to state to open back up and let Minnesotans decide for themselves what businesses are safe for them.

“When you reopen for business everyone isn’t going to congregate in one place they’re going to say what kind of precautions they are you taking or if you’re outside or on a range with the airflow that’s more safe people are going to say I’m going to go there,” said Lewis who is also running for US Senate.

Gov. Walz says his stay at home order will save lives by limiting the spread of coronavirus in Minnesota.

The Governor’s stay at home order is set to expire May 4.