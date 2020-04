COOK, Minn. – According to the Northland FireWire, multiple fire crews battled a house fire Friday morning in Angora.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 8900 block of Highway 1.

The FireWire reported that the home ‘appeared to have extensive damage.’

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Cook, Pike-Sandy-Britt, Vermillion Lake, Lake Vermillion Fire Brigade, Embarrass, and Evergreen all responded to the scene.