Enger Park Golf Course Opens for Season

DULUTH, Minn.– Today couldn’t have been a better day for Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth to open back up after Governor Walz loosened restrictions last week.

Golf courses around the state are opening back up and so did one of Duluth’s most popular courses.

“I’m looking forward to playing on green, well, more or less green grass,” said golfer Phil Fitzpatrick.

The Enger Park Golf Course filled up this morning as people were ready to hit the course for the first time this year.

Changes have been made to keep everyone as socially distant as possible. Tee times are being made over the phone or online. Golfers also can’t come in the clubhouse until 15 minutes before their tee time and can only have one person per cart when golfing.

Fitzpatrick says playing the course may be different than what he’s used to but Fitzpatrick says he’ll be able to make the adjustment.

“You’re naturally socially distant out there for the most part. So it’s not going to be that much of an adjustment,” said Fitzpatrick. “Aside from hanging out together on the tee box and making fun of each other’s drives, I’ll miss doing that but I’ll just have to yell a little louder I guess.”

For golfer Dick Skogg, he had no idea if he would get a chance to play this year. He says being back out on the golf course feels like Christmas morning.

“That was our great fear is that it wouldn’t open at all and to see [the Enger Park Golf Course open,] this is really pretty early when you think about it in Duluth. There were many many years when it would be early may before it would open,” said Skogg.

For any additional information on Enger Park Golf Course and their guidelines at the course, their website has more.