Essentia Health Expands COVID-19 Testing

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing criteria to now include all patients who have symptoms.

The hospital announced on Friday that the change is effective immediately at all of its sites in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

Essentia says anyone experiencing symptoms should first start an E-Visit at EssentiaHealth.org. During the visit, a provider can evaluate symptoms and refer for testing if needed.

“Previously, testing was limited to specific groups of people, such as first responders, health care workers, patients over 65, and those with underlying health conditions. But that will change as Gov. Walz calls for health care providers to ramp up capacity to as many as 20,000 tests per day statewide,” said Essentia Health Media Relations Specialist Louie St. George III.

You can find a list of current testing sites by clicking here.

Essentia wants to remind people that testing sites are only for patients who have first obtained a medical order for testing by a provider through an E-Visit or the COVID-19 hotline.