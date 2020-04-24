Fire Department Accepting Mask Donations

DULUTH, Minn.– Tomorrow, Governor Walz is launching a homemade mask drive in Minnesota and the Duluth Fire Department is jumping in to help.

They will be collecting masks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow at all fire stations in Duluth. All you need to do is drive up and drop them off in the bins they have outside the stations. The fire department says to keep the masks in plastic bags. The masks will go to healthcare facilities in the area.

“These masks go as a way to help protect them and keep down their exposure to any Coronavirus. It also assists with the social distancing that’s been put into effect here in Minnesota,” said Duluth Assistant Fire Chief Clint Reff.

If you would like the masks to go to a certain location, just leave a note in the bag when you donate.