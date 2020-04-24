Lake Superior Art Glass Offers Live Glass Blowing Demos Online During Shutdown

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth glass studio is finding creative ways to keep the community engaged in their artistic process during the shutdown.

Every Monday through Friday at 10:00 a.m., Lake Superior Art Glass does a live glass-blowing demo on Facebook.

Owner Dan Neff tells us the demo gives customers a behind-the-scenes look at how the shop’s art is created.

“In people’s minds it is really straight forward, and when you see all those little steps that go into it, suddenly you realize how much more thought and intention there is to get that desired end result,” explained Neff.

Lake Superior Art Glass laid off 10 of its 12 employees during the shutdown.

They hope to bring back more staff soon as Minnesota is allowing manufacturing businesses to open back up next Monday.