Minnesota Gov. Walz Unveils New COVID-19 Testing Website

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a new website on Friday which is aimed at helping Minnesotans find a testing location in their community.

“Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic,” Governor Walz said. “This tool will help make our widespread testing initiative accessible to all Minnesotans, and it’s a direct result of our partnership with the cutting-edge health care sector in Minnesota.”

The website provides information about 127 clinics and health care facilities across Minnesota, general information related to COVID-19, and offers an interactive tool for people to help determine if they are in need of a test.

“Aggressive and expanded testing is an essential part of our overall strategy to mitigate this pandemic,” Commissioner of Health Jan Malcom said. “As we strive to reach our goal of testing up to 20,000 people per day, we must do everything we can to expand access points across the state. This work is literally saving lives.”

For more information and to visit the new website, click here.