MSHSL to Award Medals, Trophies to Basketball Teams Effected by Tournament Shutdowns

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – After the MSHSL announced the cancellation of the high school spring sports season, the league announced Friday that the boys and girls basketball teams that were still in action before the section and state tournaments were cancelled will be known as “finalists”.

Also, the teams will receive trophies and medals from the MSHSL. That includes the Duluth Marshall and Cromwell-Wright girls basketball teams, as well as the Esko boys.