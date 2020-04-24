Roadside Farmers Markets Pop Up

Local businesses are finding new ways to drum up customers, including a unique farmer's market in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – A roadside farmer’s market has popped up near Proctor after two businesses decided to work together.

Farmer Doug’s Christmas Tree Farm along with Jules Flower Farm decided to start the market three weeks ago on Lindahl Road near Proctor to help better serve the community.

They started the enterprise after they saw a constant flow of neighbors who were walking, biking, and driving around that area. Now they are selling everything from maple syrup to some gorgeous flowers.

“They’re so bright and colorful and I think right now everything was so gray and kind of gloom at home so it’s so nice to have these beautiful flowers,” said Angie Swanstrom, a Proctor resident.

And with all of the products being local at the market, the owners hope it serves as a reminder of just how important shopping locally is during these dire times.

“We’re part of this bigger community,” said Farmer Doug Hoffbauer. “It’s not just about us or our family and it’s about again, getting back to connecting people with their products and with the person that grows them. And also a way to get to meet their neighbors, it’s a social event as much as it is an economic event.”

The market, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, is also selling tree seedlings in celebration of Earth Day.