Some Businesses Expand Hours Amidst Coronavirus

Duluth Best Bread has doubled business during the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some businesses have expanded their hours amidst the coronavirus to meet demand.

Duluth Best Bread, located on W. 3rd Street in Duluth, has doubled business during the pandemic. It is now open from Tuesday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bread is sold through the store’s front window.

“During the pandemic, I think a lot of people are at home and aren’t able to go out to eat and they want a treat still,” said Robert Lillegard, co-owner of the bakery. “Probably some people have tried baking at home but realized it’s not that easy so they’re picking up crusty sourdough here rather than their own.”

Leadership from the business says they are practicing strict hygienic guidelines, including not touching customer’s credit cards.