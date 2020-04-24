South Ridge’s Kayden Palmi Commits to Northland College Men’s Basketball Team

Palmi helped the Panthers double their win total this past season.

CULVER, Minn. – South Ridge big man Kayden Palmi put pen to paper Friday morning as he signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Northland College men’s basketball team.

Palmi helped the Panthers double their win total this past season. The Lumberjacks play in the UMAC so we’ll be seeing Palmi a lot when Northland College visits St. Scholastica and UWS.