Superior Asst. Police Chief Retires After Nearly 30 Years Of Service

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A nearly 30-year veteran of the Superior Police Department has retired.

Friday was Assistant Chief Matt Markon’s last day on the force.

The 53-year-old joined the department as a patrol officer in 1991.

Markon says he’s enjoyed so much about the job over the years, but especially helping people.

“Just being able to think back on the people that I’ve helped, and I know darn well that it changed their life in some way. And that’s kind of a small number in this line of work, but I know that they’re out there, and that’s the part that I think back on and really know that I’ve made a difference and the difference I wanted to make when I got into this,” Markon said.

Markon reminds residents of Superior that officers are just a simple phone call away to help in the best way they can.