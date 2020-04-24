Teen Injured in Dirt Bike vs. Truck Accident in Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. – A 15-year-old was airlifted to a Duluth hospital Wednesday after the teen was involved in a motor vehicle accident with a pickup truck.

Hibbing police say they were dispatched to the 100 Block of Center Avenue in Kelly Lake around 4:00 p.m. on reports of the accident.

When they arrived on the scene the 15-year-old was semi-conscious and had sustained a head injury.

The teen was airlifted by Like Link Air Medical to Duluth for medical treatment.

Police say the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not injured in the accident.

Authorities say the teen is currently listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.