Trump Signs $484 Billion Measure to Aid Employers, Hospitals

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has signed a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package into law, the latest federal government effort to stimulate a reeling economy and overwhelmed hospitals.

The legislation is the fourth coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress. All told, Congress has delivered at least $2.4 trillion for business relief, testing and treatment, and direct payments to individuals and the unemployed, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The latest bill includes more than $300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which gives small firms loans that could be forgiven if they use them on wages, benefits, rent and utilities, and $60 billion for Small Business Administration disaster assistance loans and grants.

It also includes $75 billion in grants for hospitals and $25 billion to improve coronavirus testing.