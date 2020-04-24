Video Vision Provides Curbside Movie Rental in Superior

Twin Ports' last video rental store open for curbside pickup

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Twin Ports’ only remaining video rental store is open again for curbside pickup.

Video Vision in Superior has been closed for the last month under Wisconsin’s ‘Safer at Home’ order.

But now, the store that’s the last of its kind in the city is renting movies once again.

Customers can order videos over the phone, pull up to the Video Vision store on Belknap Street, and drive away with a night of entertainment to-go.

Owner Brian Augustine tells us this is the first time his store has offered curbside pick-up in the decades it’s been open.

“I’ve been in this business for 37 years. In fact, today’s the first day, kind of like back in 1983 when I first opened the place,” said Augustine. “We’re starting all over again.”

Augustine says the pandemic has been tough on his business. Only three of the store’s seven employees are working right now.

More than half of Video Vision’s revenue comes from operating tanning beds. Under current guidelines, those can’t be open during the pandemic.

Curbside video pickup is open 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To return movies, customers can slide them into the drop box near the front door.