Virtual City Clean-up Starts Tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth will be working with multiple local businesses tomorrow to help clean up the city.

The organizations are asking the community to go around and clean up outside around the house or go to their favorite park or trail and participate in some trash clean-up.

At the end of the day tomorrow, people will have the opportunity to win some prizes.

“I think that this year especially, with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, it’s just a really great opportunity to get outside, take ownership of your neighborhood or the places that you really love to be and clean them up because it’s really great for our community to look nice,” said Kate Van Daele, public information officer for the City of Duluth.

To participate, Northlanders must register online and complete a report, or participants can post a picture of their efforts on the city’s Facebook page. The website to register is duluthmn.gov/kdc/litter-report.