WLSSD to Re-Open Some Facilities

DULUTH, Minn. – The WLSSD yard compost site, hazardous waste facility and material recovery centers were all closed off during the governors stay at home order.

Now, the waste compost site will open on the 30th, while the two other facilities will open next week with different regulations.

“We will have limitations at our facilities only allowing a certain number of people joining us at at time. We want to respect social distancing. We’re encouraging folks to wear masks if they have them. So, we will have increased wait times,” WLSSD Environmental Program Coordinator, A.J Axtell says.

The Materials Recovery Center will open on May 5th and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will open on May 7th.

WLSSD will open their facilities at a larger capacity when they feel it is safe to do so.