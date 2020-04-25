8-Year-Old Celebrates Birthday in Drive-By Style

Police, fire, and plenty of family and friends drove past her Superior home honking for Audree.

DULUTH, Minn. – As Governor Ever’s safer-at-home order continues, parents are getting creative with how to make their children’s birthday special.

One local Superior mom organized a birthday parade for her daughter Audree.

Police, fire, and plenty of family and friends drove past her Superior home honking for Audree.

After Audree’s mom, Ashley, posted about the celebration on Facebook, even people they didn’t know came out to bring some birthday cheer.

“I am overjoyed I am so surprised so many people showed up even people we don’t know I just find it so great we can all come together like this to help the little ones celebrate their birthdays. I even have like 15 strangers that send her cards in the mail as well,” said Ashley Webber.

Audree even got plenty of balloons and gifts from her friends driving by.