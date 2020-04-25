Employee at USG’s Cloquet Plant Tests Positive for COVID-19

CLOQUET, Minn. – An employee at the USG plant in Cloquet has tested positive for COVID-19.

A USG spokesperson confirmed to FOX 21 that the company learned of the positive test on Friday, April 24th.

The company has temporarily suspended the department where the employee was working to allow for thorough cleaning in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

USG tells us they have been regularly cleaning common areas with increased frequency and are completing an additional diseinfecting of all common areas where the employee may have been.

According to the USG website, the Chicago-based company is a leading manufacturer of building products.