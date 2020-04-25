Grass Fires Common With Fire Danger High Across Most of Northland

HOYT LAKES, Minn. – Fire danger is high across much of the Northland.

Fire departments have responded to a lot of grass and wildlands fires this spring.

On Saturday, April 25th, a grass fire could be seen from County Highway 100 near Hoyt Lakes.

Dry grass and a lack of green plants has made fires spread fast in the last couple weeks.

Firefighters say many of them started from recreational fires, brush burning, and garbage burning.

The Cloquet Area Fire District tells us people need to be smart when starting fires by checking if burning is allowed,following regulations, and getting necessary permits.

“These grass fires can cause big problems and some of them get big enough that they’re expensive to put out and people can be responsible for paying for that cost,” said Capt. Jeremy Hutchison of the Cloquet Area Fire District.

Burn permits are now required across the entire state of Minnesota.

Township fire wardens are not issuing permits right now. The DNR is only issuing them for agricultural and construction site preparation, and for limited prescribed burning.