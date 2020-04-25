Local Baseball Coaches Discuss MSHSL’s Cancellation of Spring Sports Season

Duluth Denfeld, Duluth Marshall and South Ridge won't have the chance to defend their section titles.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday, the MSHSL announced that the spring sports season was canceled. And for three Northland baseball teams, this means they won’t get the opportunity to defend their section titles.

“We reached a point where we weren’t really surprised by this, but it really is a heartbreaker to hear it,” new Duluth Denfeld head coach Joe Wicklund said.

The high school baseball coaching carousel turned a lot this offseason and Wicklund was ready to lead the Hunters to back-to-back state trips, after Duluth Denfeld made its first trip last season since 1954.

“Our student-athletes in many ways showing incredible leadership with this, maybe sometimes better than the adults in this situation because they really have lost something that’s really special to them in a full season, especially if you’re a senior in your last season,” Wicklund added.

Over on top of the hill, Duluth Marshall won’t have the chance to repeat as state champions, which hurts a lot for their lone senior Charlie Kleinschmidt and for new head coach Nick Garramone.

“Charlie Kleinschmidt, probably one of the best human beings you’re ever going to meet, and I haven’t even got to meet him yet. My heart goes out to all these seniors. The underclassmen get to do it again, but Charlie doesn’t. Just to let him know that he’s loved and he’s cared for,” Garramone said.

And South Ridge had the pieces returning to make a run at their third straight section title.

“We had another good shot here to have a successful season so that’s taken away from them and everybody else on the team. My players at least were looking forward to it so much,” South Ridge head coach Tyler Olin said.

And while this stings for the seniors, they’ll leave high school being stronger players and men.

“The sacrifice made by everyone right now but especially our high school student-athletes, all these different things that are really important to these young future leaders are the things that will hopefully make them great leaders as they grow up,” Wicklund said.

“My advice for them is to handle it just like they have everything. They’ve had a lot of success whether it’s baseball, other sports, academics. Just continue what they’ve been doing their whole lives and make the best out of what it is,” Olin added.

“Our student-athletes know that this is for our community, this is for our family members, this is for the grandpas and grandmas would love to come watch our kids play baseball. They’re going to appreciate the game of baseball that much more,” Garramone said.