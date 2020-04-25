Thousands of Masks Donated By Duluthians to the Fire Department for Distribution

On Monday, the fire department will start the process of distributing the masks to group living facilities such as nursing homes that need the masks the most.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of masks were dropped off at Duluth Fire Department locations on Saturday as part of Governor Walz’s mask drive initiative.

Nearly 800 fire departments in the state of Minnesota accepting masks which will then be distributed to congregate living facilities.

Altogether 3000 masks were dropped off at the eight different Duluth Fire Department stations.

The masks were made by Duluthians trying to help out.

“I think it’s a great I think it’s something that the community can feel proud of can be a part of and they’re really helping, they’re making a difference,” said Chief Shawn Krizaj, of the Duluth Fire Department.

One resident made 25 masks to donate through the fire department.

“I’m crafty by nature I do a lot of different crafting and being stuck at home it seemed like a good thing and the right thing to do you know it’s up in the air whether you can help volunteer places right now in person so I figured this is a way I could help out,” said Laural Schultze, who lives in Duluth.

Members of the fire department spent last week calling facilities asking about their needs and hope these masks will fill it.

“This is really filling a gap for some of the smaller healthcare providers that really don’t have a way to get this type of equipment that they really need for both the safety of their residents and some of their employees as well,” said Chief Krizaj.

For the firefighters, it’s giving them a chance to connect with the community.

“We get a lot of support from the community but it’s nice to also see it first hand as the community comes out and comes to the fire station and drops them off and it’s nice to see their support and actually talk and interact with them and get through this together,” Jake Matlon, a Duluth firefighter.

If anyone else has masks they would like to donate to the fire department, people are encouraged to call and set up an appointment to drop them off.