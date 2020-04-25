Ursa Minor Beer Now Available at Some Restaurant Takeouts

As of this week, local restaurants are now allowed to sell 16 oz. cans of brewery beer for takeout.

DULUTH, Minn. – As taprooms continue to be closed around the state, breweries are having to change how they do things to stay afloat.

At Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth, they have switched strictly to a curbside model.

Customers who come to the brewery can call ahead and get pizza or just pull up to get crowlers or growlers.

“Our community is awesome and we can’t be more thankful to everybody around us. Coming out and supporting us even though it’s hard. I just want to remind everybody local business is what keeps our community strong and support them,” said Ben Hugo, co-founder of Ursa Minor.

Hugus also said he hopes the law can change so they can also sell their own 16 oz. cans as well.