Volunteers Keep Duluth Clean for First Virtual Cleanup Day

City launches first ever virtual cleanup after spring lakewalk cleaning gets canceled.

DULUTH, Minn.- In honor of Earth Day and the canceled spring lakewalk cleanup, the City of Duluth launched their first “Keep Duluth Clean Virtual Cleanup” Saturday.

People are encouraged to grab an old bucket or bag, put on their gloves, and start picking up trash. They can share their progress with the hashtag #keepduluthclean.

Volunteers cleaning up said they’re surprised by all they find.

“It’s amazing what people throw out and unfortunately don’t realize have an impact on the environment,” said Sally Trnka, who spent some time cleaning up garbage with her family. “So I got my squats in today picking up a lot of little cigarette butts, and little pieces from the tops of pop bottles, things of that nature.”

Individuals could win prizes by sharing and posting participation photos, and by reporting volunteer hours through the Keep Duluth Clean Litter Report.