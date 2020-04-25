WI Reports Its Largest Single-Day Rise In Covid-19 Cases



Health officials in Wisconsin are reporting the largest single-day rise in Coronavirus cases since the outbreak started.

In the last 24 hours, 361 tests came back positive.

Also, an additional four people have died.

The update raises the total number of cases to 5,687.

Statewide deaths are also now up to 266.

Health officials believe the actual number of infections are thought to be much higher as many people have yet to be tested.