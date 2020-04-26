90-Year-Old Proctor Man Surprised with Community Birthday Parade

The whole community helped David Frear celebrate the first birthday without his wife of 62 years.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Coronavirus pandemic has proven that there are more ways than just parties to celebrate important birthdays, like David Frear’s milestone 90th Birthday Parade.

“It’s really, really exciting. I really like it,” Frear said as cars honked by.

After having to cancel a surprise party, Frear’s family still wanted to make his 90th one to remember.

“When I told him last night he was upset, he said ‘I don’t need to be anything special for my birthday.’ I said Dad, 90-years-old is a lot, not a lot of people make it to be 90,” said his daughter, Shirley Letica.

So she gathered local law enforcement, friends and family to drive by. So many people in the community know David due to his generous green thumb. “90% of his garden he gives away to people,” Letica said.

“I enjoy giving and helping out the people that enjoy it, that don’t have the money to spend,” said Frear.

But out of the about 50 people who came to the parade, it was the first year that one person in particular wasn’t wishing him happy birthday: his wife.

“Yeah, I miss her, yes I do,” he said. After being married for almost 62 years, she past away last year.

“At night I dream about her, can’t get her out of my system.” said Frear. “And I don’t want to either. Cause we were close together, no matter where we went, we always went together.”

And on important days like this, they’re still close together. “I got her right here,” he said, gesturing to a picture of the two of them he kept by his side during the parade.

Lots of love for his wife, and lots of love from the community, making this a very Happy Birthday.

“I saw a bigger smile on his face, even with his face mask on today, knowing that all these people out here,” said Letica.