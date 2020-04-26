Bayview Motel Offering Emergency Shelter for Those in Need

The motel normally acts as an emergency shelter in the wintertime, but the owner, Anthony Deguia-Urgo, says during COVID-19 the need has been overwhelming.

ASHLAND, Wis. – The tourism industry in Ashland is preparing for a slow summer, but one motel is turning the bad situation around to help the community.

The 8-bedroom Bayview Motel has had about 100 cancelations already for the summer, so the owner decided to offer the rooms up as an emergency shelter for people who need a place to stay.

Rooms are offered at extremely low rates just so the owners can keep the lights on and keep the place running.

They say the need has been massive and they are forced to turn away people each day.

“At a time like this we would never close down this seems like a much more important time to do what we are doing so we are very happy to be doing what we are doing we just wish there were more people out there willing to take in people who are homeless at a time like this. You can’t shelter in place without a roof over your head,” said Deuia-Urgo.

Since the pandemic started the Bayview Motel has been running at 95 percent capacity.

They even offer a laundry service and place for people to take showers.