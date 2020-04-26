Business Blooming for Duluth Flower Farm’s Mini Farmer’s Market

The florist is seeing success with his socially distant farmer's market on his parents' Proctor farm.

PROCTOR, Minn.- A local flower shop owner is seeing some success after adapting his business model during this pandemic.

Duluth Flower Farm has been set up with a simple table outside the family’s farm in Proctor–and it’s been busy–selling out of flowers and products like homemade salsa.

The owner said this new approach has done wonders while his store is closed.

“The popular demand that has come from it has brought us back doing it here every weekend,” said Derek Hoffbauer. “This has been huge.”

“To see the support from the local town and the community coming together. Meeting some neighbors and getting some new customers and really getting our exposure out there,” he said.

The mini farmer’s market is open every Friday and Saturday through Memorial Day. They’re even going to make an enclosed stand that will allow customers to pick-up and pay for their products on their own.