Hundreds Participate in a Very Special 100th Birthday Parade

Cars as far as the eye could see stretched down a long county highway in Ashland on Sunday, all to celebrate Jean Richardson's 100th birthday.

ASHLAND, Wis. – It wasn’t the 100th birthday bash Jean Richardson’s family had been dreaming of but what they got might have been even better.

Cars as far as the eye could see stretched down a long county highway in Ashland on Sunday.

They all came out to celebrate Jean Richardson on her one-hundredth birthday.

“It’s been overwhelming I didn’t expect this I have a wonderful family and they love a good time and we have fun but they outdid themselves this time so it’s wonderful,” said Richardson.

Many vehicles had elaborate decorations and signs.

People even dropped off cards and gifts which were collected by Jean’s son via a fishing net to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The well-wishers spoke of just how special Jean really is.

“Jean is the most wonderful lady, not just because she’s my aunt she’s the happiest lady and everybody loved her she’s so helpful shes’ neat to be with and funny,” said Jim Nelson, Jean’s nephew.

Families filled their cars screaming out the window and playing music to show Jean just how much they care.

Jean’s family says that longevity runs in their genes.

“She’s got a lot of life left in her she’s a wonderful lady,” said Nelson.

Many generations of Jean’s family were also on hand to appreciate her.

“She’s a very kind person to me and she always makes stuff for us, she doesn’t think about herself mostly she thinks about others,” said Codie, Jean’s great-grandson.

Jean still lives at home one mile down the road from the house she was born in and says she is proud of her community and family.

The rural area south of Ashland is a tight-knit community and Jean’s nephew credits his aunt with making the community so wonderful.

“The way we grew up in this area a shake of a hand was the honesty of life and it’s still that way around here and Auntie Jean is probably the one who brought it this way so many people know here and like her,” said Nelson.

After the parade, Jean shared the secret to living to be 100.

“Just be yourself and show that the Lord loves you in his heart and there’s so much to be thankful for,” said Richardson.

Jean’s parade shows that in these challenging times of COVID-19, there are still so many silver linings of people doing their best to celebrate each other, even when they have to stay six feet apart.