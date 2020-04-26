St. Louis River Quest Canceled for the First Time in Program History

Organizers hope to bring those that missed out this year aboard next year.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 28th Annual St. Louis River Quest, the three-day waterfront and water safety education program for sixth graders, has been canceled for the first time due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for the beginning of May, River Quest has never been canceled since its start in 1993.

1,500 sixth graders from 13 area schools come to the DECC to learn about topics like rip currents and water pollution each year. They also take a ride on the Vista Fleet to continue learning.

According to organizers, the program is the first time many of the kids are exposed to Lake Superior in that way.

“For many of these children its the first time and maybe the only time that they’ll ever be on the water in their own harbor here in Duluth/Superior,” said Jayson Hron, Director of Communications and Marketing for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “And it may be the only time that they are ever exposed to the working waterfront.”

“Definitely a sad occasion having to cancel it this year. But we look forward to bringing it back bigger and better than ever next year,” he said.

Hron said they are looking into a way to make sure students who would have attended this year have a chance to do so next year.