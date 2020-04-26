Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends With Driver Ejected

A 33-year-old man from Ely was ejected from a vehicle Sunday that St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says was stolen.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was air lifted to a Duluth area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened south of Mt. Iron during a high-speed pursuit after deputies tried to arrest the driver around noon Sunday.

The driver lost control and rolled the vehicle multiple times while deputies were attempting to use a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.

Nobody else was injured.

The driver will be facing multiple felony charges, according to officials.