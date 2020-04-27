A Local Church Donates Food And Art Supplies To Students

The large donation is going to help feed about 45 families.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Community School Collaborative is a non-profit that serves students in the community impacted by economic barriers.

The group recently received a large donation from a local church to help them during the ongoing pandemic.

DCSC supports students at Meyers-Wilkens Elementary, Lincoln Park Middle, and Denfeld High Schools.

The non-profit is hoping this large donation will help families as they continue to make transitions because of the coronavirus.

The pandemic has created a new normal for everyone in the Northland, especially those who rely most on support from local schools.

All month, DCSC staff have been working hard to ease the impacts the best way they can.

Those efforts did not go un-noticed.

Lakeview Covenant Church in Duluth was inspired, so they stepped up to help students during this trying time by donating food and art supplies.

“We want to be a blessing to the community and our city. this is just one way we can do that,” Youth Ministry Director Christina Kolding.

Families served by DCSC will each receive a bag full of food.

Kids will also get enough art supplies including crayons and painting kits… to help last them for quite some time.

Staff at DCSC are hoping the donations will help give a pick up to those families.

“A lot of our families might be feeling we forgot about them because it has been a while,” said DCSC Youth Development Director Cortnie Bain. “We want to make sure they know we haven’t forgotten about them.”

In one week, the church was able to collect a whole truckload of food and art supplies.

This is the second time Lakeview Covenant Church has donated to the non-profit.

The large donation is going to help feed about 45 families.