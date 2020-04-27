After Spring Cancellations, DeLeon, Bender Shift Focus to UMD Softball

DULUTH, Minn. – With the high school spring sports season officially over, some players now look ahead to playing at the college level. That includes Esko’s Dea DeLeon and Cloquet’s Kiana Bender, who are both taking their talents to UMD.

“The team is super, super nice. Everyone and the coaching staff. I love the coaching staff. I think next fall and into the spring is going to be amazing. It’s going to be a whole new setting and a while new journey,” said DeLeon.

“I’m really excited to go there and learn a lot of new things and get better. And I’m also excited to meet new friends,” Bender said.

“Kiana will be on the infield probably somewhere, Dea in the outfield. They’re super athletic. I think they’re willful learners and so I think they will do really well and give us some really good depth,” said head coach Jen Walter.

DeLeon and Bender were linemates on the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team that finished runner-up in the state tournament. And now they’ll carry that chemistry over to the diamond in college.

“This is just going to make me and Kiana’s friendship stronger. I think it’s different, especially from playing hockey. We’re always super close, but when we played softball against each other, we were always super competitive. I know that because we’re both super competitive that it’s going to pay off in college,” said DeLeon.

“I think it’s really important that I’m going to have someone that I really know and I can go to if I’m struggling with something. I’m comfortable with her so I can talk to her about anything and I can keep that relationship with her,” Bender said.