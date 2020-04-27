Coast Guard Responds to Water Emergency in Duluth Harbor

DULUTH, Minn. – The U.S. Coast Guard says they responded to a water emergency around 3:00 p.m. Monday in the Duluth Harbor.

According to reports, a boat containing two adults, a child, and a dog was taking on water about a half-mile from the Aerial Lift Bridge.

The Coast Guard was able to pull the boat back to shore without incident.

Emergency crews say the boaters were never in the water and they were all wearing life jackets.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard wants to remind the public that despite rising temperatures the water is still extremely cold.