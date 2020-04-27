Coronavirus Is Creating A Growing Need For Plasma Donations

New donors could earn up to $400 a month.

DULUTH, Minn. – Right now as people stay home, there is a growing need for more plasma donations.

Plasma is the clear liquid portion of our blood, which can be used to treat people with illnesses such as an autoimmune disorder.

According to experts it could even be used to help fight the coronavirus.

“We have a special project now to develop a hyperimmune globulin. This will be a new product that has a concentration of antibodies to fight against Covid-19,” said CSL Plasma Senior Medical Director Dr. Toby Simon.

If you are interested in donating plasma you must be in good health.

CSL plasma is located on West Superior Street and is open seven days a week.