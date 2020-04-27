Heavy on Wrestling Hit Hard by Pandemic Restrictions

This past weekend was supposed to be their show "Renaissance", which was scheduled to take place at the Clyde Malting Building in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Professional wrestling has taken a major hit with the inability to have live shows. And that includes our local promotion: Heavy on Wrestling.

This past weekend was supposed to be their show “Renaissance”, which was scheduled to take place at the Clyde Malting Building in Duluth. But that had to be cancelled and according to owner Dave Sabick, it was much more complicated than putting the show together.

“To unbook a whole show is a nightmare. From the talent to the production to the travel to everything, it’s really been something. And this is just a normal-sized show. I’m glad it wasn’t one of our huge extravaganzas that we fly 30 people in for,” Sabick said.

Two weeks ago, the WWE released several members of their roster, but are adamant about continuing to put together their weekly shows in front of no fans. Sabick gave his opinion on how he would do things if he were Vince McMahon.

“I do think everything should be paused and they should just go back and let us relive the old stuff. And then once things are better and things are clear, they can go back to what they were doing. Wrestling can wait. We’re not a vital part of your life that will keep you alive. That’s the way I look at it,” Sabick said.

Sabick added that no decision has been made about the status of their marquee show this summer: Fortunebaynia III.