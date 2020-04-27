Humboldt Crash Survivor Graysen Cameron Commits to Nortland College Men’s Hockey

Two years ago, the 20-year-old suffered a broken back in the 2018 Broncos bus crash that claimed 16 lives and injured 13 others.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Sunday, Humboldt Broncos team captain Graysen Cameron announced he has committed to joining the Northland College men’s hockey team.

This past season, Cameron finished with five goals and eight assists in 46 games, helping the Broncos earn the 8th seed in the SJHL playoffs. He also spent time training with the Calgary Flames.