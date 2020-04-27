Minnesota DNR Encourages Hunting, Fishing License Sales

Revenue From License Sales Help Fund Critical Field Work for the Minnesota DNR

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resource is urging outdoor enthusiasts to continue purchasing fishing and hunting license this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Tim Walz has officially allowed fishing season to begin as planned on Saturday, May 9.

Turkey season is already well underway in many parts of the state.

Much of the revenue collected from license sales helps fund programming as well critical field work conducted by the DNR.

Officials with the DNR want to remind those heading out on the open water next month to continue practicing social distancing guidelines issued by Governor Walz.

Click here to purchase hunting and fishing license on the DNR’s website.