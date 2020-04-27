St. Louis County Adds Phone Line for Community Questions

DULUTH, Minn.– St. Louis County now has a new helpline to answer all non-medical questions people are having during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The phone number is 218-336-HELP (218-336-4357) and is live Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All calls will lead to a live person on the other end that can help answer questions about restaurants, stores, and other businesses open in some way.

“Right now there’s a lot more questions than answers,” said Dusty Letica, Economics Services and Supports Division Director for St. Louis County. “We’re hoping that this will give us some answers to the individuals of St. Louis County or at least connect them with resources that may be available to them.”

As for medical calls, the county is still encouraging people to call proper healthcare providers or 911 for immediate medical attention.