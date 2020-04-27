Steady Stream of Customers at Auto Repair Shops

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite a lot of businesses closing, auto repair shops are seeing a steady stream of customers.

Workers at 4th Street Auto Repair have been taking extra precautions when it comes to cleaning and wiping down vehicles at all touchpoints and contact points, including steering wheels and seat belts.

“We’re thankful right now, I can’t say we’re busy, but it’s been steady, we’ve got a few days out on our schedule, which is typically about two weeks out on our schedule, which we are very thankful for but the phone’s ringing, people are coming in,” said Gary Lofald, owner of 4th Street Auto Repair.

4th Street Auto Repair helps out with brakes, tune-ups, electrical work along with steering and suspension, and minor and major engine repairs.