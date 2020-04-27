Superior Mayor Jim Paine: No Layoffs, Furloughs Expected During Pandemic

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Mayor Jim Paine says he has no plans to lay off or furlough any employees right now or in the future.

Mayor Paine told FOX 21 Monday while times are uncertain and he can’t fully predict impacts to the city’s finances, he does believe the city of Superior is fiscally healthy to withstand pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paine says revenues remain stable and reserves are at about $10.5 million.

“Obviously, this is a very uncertain time and the local, state, and national response to the COVID-19 pandemic will cause significant economic damage to our City, State, and Nation. As we do not yet know the full impact of this human and economic crisis, we cannot fully predict the consequences for our City’s finances nor the measures we may have to take in the future. However, the City of Superior continues to remain fiscally healthy. Our revenues are relatively consistent and stable, our reserves are healthy, and we have several opportunities for savings in both our general fund and capital improvement program,” Paine said in an email to employees late last week.

Paine does, however, expect to delay or cut spending as the city faces more impacts in the near and long-term future. But employees are not expected to be part of those cuts.

Unlike Duluth, Superior does not rely heavily on tourism revenue as part of its general fund.

“Thank you for your hard work, patience, creativity, and adaptability during this crisis. I deeply appreciate the extra efforts and sacrifices you have made over the last few weeks and I am counting on your continued good service in the weeks to come,” Paine went on to say in his email to employees.