Gordon Good Neighbor Days Canceled

Event brings at least 8,000-9,000 people to Gordon every year

GORDON, Wis. – Gordon Good Neighbor Days will not happen in 2020.

The July celebration brings in at least 8,000-9,000 people every year to the Northern Wisconsin town of 600.

Event chairperson, Joy Rogers, tells us it was canceled to keep volunteers and the community as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says the decision to cancel was made now, before vendors had to be paid.

“We have to make a decision to either do this a hundred percent, or not do it at all,” said Rogers. “And we went back and forth with a lot of different ideas; pushing the date out, waiting a little bit longer if we had that option, and we had discussions about all that stuff and came to the decision that we did.”

The event committee is planning some smaller family events for later this year.

They tell us they are working to make the 2021 Good Neighbor Days as epic as possible.