Arrowhead Printing Gives a Big Thank You

DULUTH, Minn. – Arrowhead Printing is putting together big thank you cards with signatures from Northland Residents who want to show their gratitude to area hospitals, fire and police departments, grocery stores, and mail and delivery carriers.

When folded, the cards will be 24 inches by 36 inches.

“We are getting a lot of positive feedback so far but the more we get the better, you know, the more signatures we can gather, the more people that can be involved, it will be even greater,” said Dan Ericksen, Vice President of Arrowhead Printing.

If you want to be part of this card signature event, send Arrowhead Printing your name by the end of the day on Wednesday and it will be printed on the cards.