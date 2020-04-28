Duluth Marshall’s Charlie Kleinschmidt Looks Back on Baseball Career

Senior outfield Charlie Kleinschmidt earned All-Tournament honors on the Hilltoppers' state championship team as a junior.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last year, the Duluth Marshall baseball team captured their first state title in program history. But this year, the Hilltoppers won’t get a chance to try for back to back titles.

Senior Charlie Kleinschmidt earned All-Tournament honors on that team as a junior. He says he’s very disappointed to not be able to try for another trip to state, but prefers to look back fondly on the memories from 2019.

“I started playing at Marshall in 7th grade so I’ve been with those guys for a long time and those guys were like brothers to me. It really meant a lot for those guys to finish in the way that they did and me being along for that ride and helping them out in any way that I could, it was really special,” Kleinschmidt said.

Kleinschmidt adds that he got great advice from his former head coach Joe Wicklund and his current head coach Nick Garramone on how to stay positive during this time of uncertainty.

“They talk about controlling your attitude and effort. That’s the two things that you can control in life. So just controlling what you personally can control and letting other things happen the way that they do. That’s important. It’s important when you’re at bat in a game and it’s important in life,” said Kleinschmidt.

Kleinschmidt will be going to the West Point military academy for college and hopes to keep baseball a part of his life in the future.