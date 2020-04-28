Duluth Native CJ Ham Offers Advice to Undrafted Players

The Vikings fullback went undrafted out of Augustana in 2016.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, 255 players were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but hundreds more didn’t get to hear their name called out. Duluth native CJ Ham knows all about that feeling.

In 2016, he went undrafted out of Augustana. But that didn’t deter him from his dreams of playing in the NFL.

“I was at least hoping to get that free agent call after the draft. That didn’t happen the first night. It was Sunday morning that I got the tryout call to go out to mini-camp and give it a shot. Right after the draft, it was definitely hard to swallow right away. Luckily I was able to stick with the Vikings from then on out and I’m truly thankful for the opportunity that they gave me,” Ham said.

Ham also offered some advice to the 12 undrafted free agents the Vikings signed this week, saying that it doesn’t matter if you were drafted or not. Just go out and make the best of it.

“Enjoy the opportunity. I know it’s a dream come true to play in the NFL. And really just to go out there and just have fun. There’s nothing to it. At the end of the day, it’s still football. They’ve all been playing it for a very long time and now they get to go out and live out their dream,” said Ham.