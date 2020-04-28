Financial Risk Prompted The City’s Decision To Close Lester Park Golf Course

DULUTH, Minn – Last week, Mayor Emily Larson announced Lester Park Golf Course in Duluth will be closed for the rest of the year.

Loyal golfers weren’t too happy about the closing.

Duluth city officials are speaking out further about the reasoning behind the decision.

City officials took a closer look at the financial risk of opening both courses this year when Governor Walz announced courses could open for the season.

It has been shown that both city-operated golf courses lose about $150,000 a year.

The decision to close Lester Park Golf Course was made based on the challenging financial position the city is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the decision was difficult to make, the risk was just too high as costs are exceeding revenue.

“When you have a gap of 11% or 12% in costs to operate the courses and we are not filling tee times with enough golfers, the spend per golfer while they are at the course doesn’t meet the expenses,” said The City of Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Manager Jessica Peterson.

City staff say the focus right now is to fill up as many tee times at Enger Park Golf Course to help eliminate any further financial losses from both courses.

Opening day at Enger Park Golf Course did turn out to be a successful start to the season.

About 450 golfers come out on opening day.