Latest Minnesota COVID-19 Numbers: April 28

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday morning.

The state’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 are now at 4,181 and the death toll is 301.

Health officials have cautioned that the real number of Minnesotans infected with COVID-19 is likely much higher due to a previous lack of testing throughout the state.

The number of reported cases in St. Louis County rose to 69 on Tuesday.

The county also reported one additional death Tuesday morning bringing the total to 11.

The MDH reported 314 patients are hospitalized as of Tuesday morning due to COVID-19 and 120 of those patients are in the ICU.

Health officials also reported 1,912 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and no longer need isolation.