Lilac Lovefest Coming This Summer

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Summer events are being cancelled but some Duluth organizations are getting together to make a new event this summer.

It’s called Lilac Lovefest and its being put on by the Lilac Hill Greenhouse in Hermantown, as well as Duluth Yoga, Visit Duluth and others.

They want to prove that the Twin Ports has the longest lilac season in the world.

They are encouraging people to share pictures when they see lilacs bloom for the year. Lilac Lovefest will also be hosting virtual and socially distant outdoor events around the Northland all through the summer.

“It’s something you can do with social distancing. As I was planning this event and COVID[-19] came about we realized that this was actually going to be very COVID[-19] friendly,” said Linda Nervick, Event Coordinator for Lilac Lovefest.

The first event for Lilac Lovefest will be a virtual meeting on May 9th. You can learn how to make lilac bracelets, necklaces, and crowns.