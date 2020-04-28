Rails Softball Team Makes Donation to Proctor Unified Team

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor softball captain Kenzie Gunderson presented a $250 donation on behalf of the team to the Proctor Unified team representative Jake Poderzay as part of a special fundraiser.

The Rails had a three-mile run challenge in which 10 players and three coaches participated. Then all of their times were added up, divided by two and that number would be matched in donation dollars. The Rails Unified Team is a group of special needs students who participate in sports at Proctor High School.